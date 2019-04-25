Here’s Why Sony Randomly Revealed PS5 Specs Recently

Sony recently dropped some seriously impressive specs regarding the upcoming PlayStation 5, shocking fans essentially out of nowhere. Sure, there had been plenty of leaks and rumors floating around the Internet, but nothing official had been revealed until last week. Talks of insanely fast loading times, 8K resolution, backwards compatability, and more were had, but it all just seemed a bit random. That said, it would appear that one of the reasons behind Sony’s Mark Cerny unveiling a few details about the highly-anticipated next-generation console might have something to do with the aforementioned leaks and rumors.

According to Kotaku’s Jason Schreier, Sony decided to get ahead of the leaks after they had sent out the dev kits that were beginning to find their way to the Internet. Can’t necessarily have information leak if it’s revealed to begin with, right? This is definitely a good enough reason to release some details, not only because you put a stop to leaks, but it also gives fans something to look forward to.

As I said on today’s Kotaku Splitscreen – if you’re wondering why Sony randomly dropped PS5 news last week, one reason is that (I hear) a bunch of third-party studios got/are getting dev kits this month. Sony knew info would start leaking now. So they beat everyone to it — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) April 25, 2019

In addition to this, Schreier also metnioned how another reason for Sony opening up about the PlayStation 5 was to get ahead of the big hype generated at E3 2019. As you may know, Sony won’t be in attendance this year, but Microsoft is looking to make their biggest appearance yet. This is also very possibly where the next Xbox will be revealed as well, so Sony now has a head start.

I said “one reason” – the other big one was to drive the conversation about next-gen before Microsoft could, which was also very smart — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) April 25, 2019

While we don’t know what the console and its controller look like, it will be interesting to see what is unveiled in the coming months. For more on everything surrounding the PlayStation 5, check out some of our previous coverage, including just how fast the console has been loading Marvel’s Spider-Man.

What do you think about all of this? Are you glad that Sony was able to get information about the PlayStation 5 out to the public before a flood of leaks occurred? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

