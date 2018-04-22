Wild Guns Reloaded Nintendo Switch Review: Rootin’ Tootin’ Shootin’

If you were a Super Nintendo collector back in "the day," you may recall running across a game from Natsume called Wild Guns. The game puts you in control of one or two heroes (co-op supported) as you took on both human and robotic adversaries, using your trusty weapon of choice. The game worked well because of its simple aiming style and non-stop action, and quickly became an audience favorite. In fact, some would say it became too popular, as the game grew high in demand, to the point that the original SNES cartridge would fetch at least $100. Fortunately, Natsume has remedied this with Wild Guns Reloaded, a remixed version of that classic game with new characters, bosses and more. It was a big hit on the PlayStation 4 last year; and now, it's the Nintendo Switch's turn. The reason Wild Guns Reloaded is so special on this system is because it got its start on a Nintendo-branded console -- the SNES. So it almost feels right at home, despite a couple of slight annoyances that hamper the otherwise overloaded arcade fun. The two original heroes from the SNES game, Clint and Annie, make their return, bringing their six-shooters (and whatever other weapons they pick up) with them as they take on wave after wave of incoming enemies, only to clean house on the boss and move on to the next stage. However, for Reloaded, we're introduced to two additional characters -- the slow but steady Doris and Bullet the dog, who's accompanied by a rather useful gun droid.

Bring Your Buddies One cool aspect about Wild Guns Reloaded is that it supports co-op better than ever. Up to four players can jump in locally, making this a party favorite for folks that want to team up together. Things can get a little hectic, especially when it comes to keeping track of your gun cursor; but, otherwise, it's as fun a party game as you can ask for. Just don't fight too much over power-ups, yeah? There are also online rankings, and while that doesn't totally make up for the lack of online play, it beats nothing; and it keeps solo players competitive against others as they try to rack up bonuses and take down every foe they come across. Reloaded also offers variety in modes. You'll see several new bosses join the fray, and you can take them all on in one shot in Boss Rush. In addition, Time Attack is great for those that insist they can speedrun through a game like this in their sleep. (Good luck with that.) But it's the gameplay that really makes Reloaded click in every aspect. The run-and-gun controls work wonderfully here, whether you're playing portable or on your big-screen TV. You can also use dodge tactics to avoid incoming fire, and knock back an occasional enemy or two with a melee strike. Finally, you've got a couple of super bombs that do the trick when it comes to clearing the screen. Just use these carefully, yeah?

Killer Presentation, and Killer Difficulty Oh, and make sure you keep an eye out for bonus weapons. You'd be surprised how highly effective a Ghostbuster-like plasma gun would do on certain adversaries. Wild Guns Reloaded also has a solid presentation, with 16-bit graphics and sound taken straight from the original game. Natsume did a nice job adhering to the classic code here, even with minor bits of slowdown with some of the larger bosses. The music is a trip, too, and will immediately make you reminisce of your SNES. You might want to break out the SNES Classic for this one. Now, a couple of things. First off, the game is a bit tougher to see on the Nintendo Switch portable screen. Not that you can't make out the action, but some smaller enemies in the distance might escape your view and peg you if you're not careful. Also, Wild Guns Reloaded is tough. It'll make you work for your rewards, especially on harder settings. However, if you aren't feeling the challenge, you can take on the beginner difficulty and come back as often as you want until you beat the game. Scores won't be tracked in this mode, but at least you have less hassle to worry about.