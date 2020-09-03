The Witcher: Monster Slayer Shares Gameplay Sneak Peek

In case you missed it, it was recently announced that CD Projekt developer Spokko would release The Witcher: Monster Slayer, a new free-to-play location-based augmented-reality mobile video game based on The Witcher video game series. In addition to the announcement, little was revealed about the title, but the developers have offered a sneak peek at the mobile game's gameplay.

The brief sneak peek, which you can check out below, shows off what it looks like to encounter and fighter monsters out in the world as well as a couple of different NPCs. If you've played other augmented-reality video games like, for example, Niantic's Pokemon Go, the basic layout and premise should look very familiar with a little character wandering around on a map in order to tackle spawning critters and other points of interest.

Before you take on your first contract, check out what awaits on the path 👺 Here’s a sneak peek of #TheWitcherMonsterSlayer gameplay. P.S. For the best experience watch it on your phone vertically. pic.twitter.com/G9uFlWZYtO — The Witcher: Monster Slayer (@TheWitcherMS) August 31, 2020

Here is the official description for The Witcher: Monster Slayer:

"The Witcher: Monster Slayer is a location-based augmented-reality RPG that challenges you to become a professional monster hunter. Venture out into the world around you and use your mobile device to track witcher-world monsters that roam close-by. Track these monsters and prepare for combat using time of day, weather conditions, and your witcher knowledge to gain an advantage on your quest to becoming an elite monster slayer."

The Witcher: Monster Slayer does not yet have a release date, but has been announced for iOS and Android. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, the most recent mainline title, is currently available for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular action role-playing game right here.

