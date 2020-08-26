The Witcher: Monster Slayer Announced

CD Projekt today announced The Witcher: Monster Slayer, a new free-to-play mobile video game from developer Spokko. While no release date beyond "soon" has been given, the first trailer and images from the upcoming title show that it is a location-based augmented-reality video game in the vein of previous titles like Pokemon Go. The big difference? This one is all about hunting down and taking on monsters from The Witcher franchise.

Details are scarce on the upcoming title for now, but it has been revealed that it will include the ability to train characters, brew potions, craft bombs, and select equipment. Much like the mainline video game franchise, trophies can be earned by defeating the various monsters which are apparently broken down into Common, Rare, and Legendary categories. There is also some sort of overarching story to the title.

Foul creatures roam the Continent — it’s your job to become the monster slayer, track prey and take them down in AR! The Witcher: Monster Slayer, developed by @Spokko_games, part of the CD PROJEKT family, is coming to iOS and Android soon! More at https://t.co/fNTCv8kToA pic.twitter.com/I73KQNqirH — The Witcher: Monster Slayer (@TheWitcherMS) August 26, 2020

Here is the official description for The Witcher: Monster Slayer:

"The Witcher: Monster Slayer is a location-based augmented-reality RPG that challenges you to become a professional monster hunter. Venture out into the world around you and use your mobile device to track witcher-world monsters that roam close-by. Track these monsters and prepare for combat using time of day, weather conditions, and your witcher knowledge to gain an advantage on your quest to becoming an elite monster slayer."

The Witcher: Monster Slayer does not yet have a release date, but has been announced for iOS and Android. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, the most recent mainline title, is currently available for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular action role-playing game right here.

What do you think of the new reveal? Are you excited to play a location-based augmented-reality game based on The Witcher games? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.