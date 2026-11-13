Wolfenstein 3 Officially Announced With First Tease

MachineGames has announced that it’s now officially working on Wolfenstein 3 as its next major game. Following the release of Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus in 2017, MachineGames went on to create the spin-off, Wolfenstein: Youngblood, which proved to be much more divisive than past entries. In the wake of Youngblood, MachineGames then left Wolfenstein behind as it developed Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. And while some fans feared that MachineGames’ work on Indiana Jones could prevent it from ever returning to Wolfenstein, those fears have now been quelled.

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To coincide with a series of announcements to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Xbox, MachineGames revealed that Wolfenstein 3 is now in active production. The studio didn’t share a trailer or first in-game look at the sequel to coincide with its reveal, but instead simply posted a brief look at a section of its script. In addition, it also posted a behind-the-scenes image of actors Brian Bloom and Debra Wilson in a mocap studio, giving performances as their characters BJ Blazkowicz and Grace Walker.

Wolfenstein 3 is officially in production at @MachineGames. One of gaming's most important franchises, and a team that has done remarkable work bringing it forward. Looking forward to sharing more. pic.twitter.com/YyX8LrbTvh — ASHA (@asha_shar) November 12, 2026

While it’s thrilling to know that Wolfenstein 3 is now finally happening, we still don’t know when the game might release or what platforms it will be coming to. Given Xbox’s new direction over the past year, it’s all but guaranteed thatr Wolfenstein 3 will be a multi-platform title, which means that those on PlayStation should be able to play it in addition to Xbox and PC users.

As for its potential release window, that’s a bit harder to say. Previously, there was only a gap of three years between Wolfenstein: The New Order and Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus, which suggests that Wolfenstein 3 shouldn’t be too far off. That being said, AAA development timelines have continued to lengthen over the past decade, which has resulted in most games taking far longer to see the light of day than before.

The good news is that MachineGames specified that Wolfenstein 3 is actively in development and merely isn’t still in pre-production. While this might seem like a small thing, it actually makes clear that the project is pretty far along, as those in charge at the studio likely have an idea of the game’s full scope and narrative. With this in mind, it seems feasible that Wolfenstein 3 is on track to arrive in 2028 at the absolute earliest, with 2029 perhaps being more plausible.

Regardless of when Wolfenstein 3 releases, how do you feel about knowing that the game is finally in development? And what are you hoping to see from this long-awaited third entry in the trilogy? Be sure to let me know for yourself down in the comments section.