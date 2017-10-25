Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Calls Out Donald Trump And White Nationalists In New Trailer

Bethesda has never been a company to shy away from controversy with its previous Wolfenstein games…so why stop a good thing now?

Today, the company released a brief new trailer for Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus that brings the message home more than any other trailer before it. As you can see from the tweet (which we’ve also included below), this one actually ties in messages from recent events into the game’s alternate storyline, making its point more important than ever.

First off, the tweet says it right off the bat: “These are not ‘fine people.’” This is a message in particular pointed at Donald Trump, who noted as such following the clashes in Charlottesville earlier in the year, between White Nationalists and other protestors. He even called them “very fine people,” and that’s something the tweet points out.

Then there’s the other thing, which, again, wags its finger at Trump. First it starts in with the “Not my America” message after villainess Irene Engel appears to address the crowd, and then it settles with “Make America Nazi-Free Again,” complete with the Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus logo in the left corner, and the release date featured right below the message. You can see it all in the trailer below.

While a number of people have taken objection to these ads for saying Bethesda‘s going a bit too heavy on the anti-Nazi message, many fans have been supportive – and have also pointed out that the publisher has been doing this stuff in Wolfenstein games for the past few years.

Said Ben (@765BenC) on Twitter, “I’m buying a copy of this when it comes to Switch just because you guys are giving the finger to Nazis with your marketing. Thank you.”

Other people have posted GIFs featuring folks eating popcorn (like Bill Hader’s character from Saturday Night Live), wondering what kind of hate-filled tweets the trailer will bring up. Whatever the case, this marketing campaign has been very effective, and it should serve as a boost for Wolfenstein II when it releases this week. It never hurts to have the extra push, especially with Super Mario Odyssey and Assassin’s Creed Origins releasing at the same time.

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus releases on October 27th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC, and will release early next year for Nintendo Switch.