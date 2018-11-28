PSA: ‘World of Warcraft’ Anniversary Event Turns Everyone Into Adorable Corgis

Let’s be real here, who doesn’t want a world filled with corgis? Now that we’ve cleared that up, World of Warcraft is making those dreams come true by turning everyone into an adorable good boy for the game’s anniversary event – but the event is almost over so don’t miss out!

The latest event offers a new toy, the Overturned Corgi Goggles, which change the world and how players see it – arguably for the better! According to Blizzard, “While active, friendly NPCs will appear to be such good boys and girls all year round.”

In addition to the adorable corgi-fication, classic bosses also return for the celebration! “It’s been 14 years since gates opened into Azeroth and the heroes of the Horde and Alliance began their journey of discovery and adventure,” began a recent blog post from Blizzard. “To celebrate this momentous occasion, some familiar foes have returned to Azeroth—with some slightly updated abilities. Players level 60 and above can take on Lord Kazzak, Azuregos, and one of the four Dragons of Nightmare each day for some loot and 50 Timewarped Badges.”

The event is still going on now but it’s set to end on November 30th at 10 AM server time, so if you haven’t grabbed those goggles yet – do it, do it now!

With the Battle for Azeroth expansion still going strong with all of the new allied races, and so much more on the horizon, it’s definitely a solid time to jump back into the World of Warcraft. Whether you’re Horde (zug, zug) or Alliance (wrong), this game is the gift that keeps on giving for fans of the hit Blizzard MMORPG.

As for what else is on the horizon, Tides of Vengeance also offers the game a lot of firsts. “The war between the Horde and the Alliance reaches a crucial turning point in Tides of Vengeance, the upcoming first major content update for Battle for Azeroth that will bring new content including the Battle of Dazar’alor raid, the Battle for Darkshore warfront, and more,” said Blizzard in a recent press statement.

The newest adventure arrives on December 11th and brings the Night Elves once more into the spotlight. But it’s not just an epic tale extension while the Horde battles it out against the Alliance cinematically.

For the first time ever in World of Warcraft history, a Horde vs. Alliance raid will also be available for players to partake in, raising the stakes to an all-time high for both factions.

In addition to the new Warfront, Tides of Vengeance will also offer new locations for players to discover with a smaller raid coming at a later date. The Horde and the Alliance faction war will come to a head when the Battle for Dazar’alor raid goes live sometime in the beginning of 2019.

Are you ready for what's next?