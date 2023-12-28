World of Warcraft Players Get Free, Limited-Time Mount From Prime Gaming

World of Warcraft has been around for nearly two decades, which means fans of the MMORPG have years of content available to them. One of the best ways to show off your skill and tenure in WoW is through the game's various mounts. Specific mounts are incredibly rare and tough to get, especially if you're a relatively new player coming in because you're interested in how developer Blizzard Entertainment is currently working on the next three expansions simultaneously. Fortunately, the team consistently provides newer World of Warcraft fans with easy ways to get cool mounts. The latest of these is the Swift Windsteed Mount, which anyone subscribed to Prime Gaming can pick up right now.

How to Get the Swift Windsteed Mount in World of Warcraft

All you need to do is sign up for Amazon Prime and link your Battle.net account to it. Once you do that, you'll be able to claim the mount via Prime Gaming and it will show up in your World of Warcraft mount inventory shortly after. It's worth noting that it will appear in every character's Collections interface, so you'll be able to use it across your characters.

However, this isn't a deal that lasts forever. The mount went live on December 26 and is available until January 30, 2024, at 9:29 PT. So, if you want the mount, you'll want to hop in quickly so that you don't miss out. And, if you aren't a Prime Gaming user, you can sign up for a free trial to get the mount, making this something you can get totally for free if you want it.

World of Warcraft: The War Within Release Date

As mentioned above, Blizzard Entertainment is currently working on the next three expansions for World of Warcraft which will all play directly off of each other. That will hopefully allow the team to tell a much more cohesive story during The Worldsoul Saga, impressing fans with a level of continuity that was previously not feasible for how Blizzard was working.

The first of these expansions is called The War Within. This expansion takes players below the world they're used to and introduces new mechanics like Delves, Warbands, and Hero Talents. Currently, the team doesn't have a firm release date, but it did share a new roadmap for WoW that suggests fans will be getting The War Within toward the end of summer or the start of fall 2024. That date could shift a round a bit depending on how development progresses during the alpha and beta stages, but it will most likely be out prior to December 2024.