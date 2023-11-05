Blizzard Says It Talks About World of Warcraft On Consoles "All The Time"

This weekend, Blizzard Entertainment held its first in-person BlizzCon in several years, and the team dropped a ton of new information on its many fans. That included the announcement of a new Diablo 4 expansion and a new hero in Overwatch 2, but the star of the show was Chris Metzen coming out to announce the next three World of Warcraft expansions. The first one, The War Within, is set to launch next year, with the rest of the WorldSoul Saga to follow, but it was something that was said in a follow-up interview with one of World of Warcraft's executive team that has fans even more excited.

Is World of Warcraft Coming to Consoles?

Journey to the heart of the world.



A story 20 years in the making.



Introducing the tenth expansion of World of Warcraft, The War Within. pic.twitter.com/rdje36HgaG — World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) November 3, 2023

Speaking to GamesRadar, World of Warcraft vice president and executive producer Holly Longdale was asked if Blizzard ever considered bringing its popular MMO to consoles. She said, "Of course! Yeah, we talk about it all the time." This is something the community has been wanting for years, but many thought the complexities of the games might make it impossible to port. However, Longdale said, "Well, it depends on who you ask. I don't think it is, frankly. I think we're pretty well positioned, which is kind of why we talk about it."

That final point should excite fans. Now that Blizzard Entertainment and its parent company Activision are a part of Microsoft, it makes sense that the team would feel better positioned to finally make this happen. After all, Microsoft is in the business of getting its games playable across all kinds of devices, so why wouldn't they want to do the same with something as massive as World of Warcraft? It's also worth noting that Final Fantasy XIV, WoW's biggest competitor, is already available on PlayStation platforms and is coming to Xbox Series X/S next year. Now that it's under the Microsoft umbrella, it would certainly make sense to do something similar with WoW.

Of course, that doesn't mean fans should expect this to happen any time soon. Longdale says as much in her interview, saying, "...man, we've got enough to deal with right. We've got these three expansions and we are so excited about them. But yeah, of course. It would be very insincere to say that we're not. like...of course we're talking about that. We are Microsoft now."

It's also important to remember that we're still in the early days of Blizzard being a Microsoft studio. Longdale says they haven't really had conversations with Microsoft about things like console ports or bringing WoW to Game Pass yet. That said, those conversations will undoubtedly happen, and World of Warcraft fans may have something even more exciting than the WorldSoul Saga to look forward to in the near future.

World of Warcraft is available now on PC. The War Within expansion is currently slated for 2024 and will be succeeded by two further expansions: Midnight and The Last Titan.