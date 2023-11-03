The First World of Warcraft Figures Launch From McFarlane Toys For BlizzCon 2023

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Following the debut of the Diablo IV wave yesterday, and just in time for BlizzCon 2023, McFarlane Toys has revealed what they have in store for the World of Warcraft side of their new partnership with Blizzard. Admittedly, we were a bit disappointed in the decision to produce posed (static) figures for the Diablo wave as opposed to articulated ones and, unfortunately, it's more of the same for WoW. On the plus side, the designs for the 1:12 scale figure-y statue things are pretty solid for both lines, and they come with plenty of accessories like weapons, interchangeable armor pieces, alternate parts, and a display base. Plus, a mystery weapon is included with each.

A breakdown of the entire McFarlane Toys World of Warcraft wave can be found below. Pre-orders were available here at Entertainment Earth immediately after launch and should be available here on Amazon soon. Each figure is priced at $29.99, except the Red Highland Drake and Black Proto-Drake 2-pack, which is $79.99.

BlizzCon 2023 kicks off today, November 3rd, so we should know more about what's coming up next for Diablo 4, World of Warcraft, Overwatch 2 and more by the end of the weekend. Naturally, we'll have all of the info you need right here at ComicBook.