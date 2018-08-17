World of Warcraft Meets Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater In This Video

Whether you fight for the Horde or the Alliance, everyone is currently enjoying the amazing new narrative that arrived with the World of Warcraft: Battle of Azeroth expansion. With new zones, brand new allied races, and a deep rooted conflict that comes to a head, there is a lot to explore in the tromping grounds of orcs and night elves, trolls and pandas … Jaina and Sylvanas. But one in-game activity that comes as a surprise among all of the new quests and story elements is something we didn’t expect: Skateboarding.

OK, so not actual skateboards made it into the game but players are getting their inner Tony Hawk on with a quest in Vol’dun, a new desert zone. The quest turns players into a gigantic snake in order to complete the necessary requirements to turn the quest in. Obviously snakes are known for their easy mobility, flexibility, and ability to pretty much do whatever they want – so players decided to make them pretend to do some sweet, sweet kickflips. Check it out in the in the video below, fully equipped with the Tony Hawk Pro Skater logo:

One user even joked, “delete this subreddit, this is the best it will ever be.” Is it silly? Absolutely. Is it necessary? You bet your butt it isn’t, but it sure is hilarious and just goes to show the new expansion doesn’t have to only be about blood, loss, and war. It can be about those sick, sick skater moves too. You know, what people usually come to World of Warcraft for.

As for World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth, the latest expansion is now live and ready to be enjoyed! For more about the latest expansion:

“Azeroth paid a terrible price to end the apocalyptic march of the Legion’s crusade—but even as the world’s wounds are tended, it is the shattered trust between the Alliance and Horde that may prove the hardest to mend. In Battle for Azeroth, the fall of the Burning Legion sets off a series of disastrous incidents that reignites the conflict at the heart of the Warcraft saga. As a new age of warfare begins, Azeroth’s heroes must set out on a journey to recruit new allies, race to claim the world’s mightiest resources, and fight on several fronts to determine whether the Horde or Alliance will lead Azeroth into its uncertain future.”