World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King – A Pandemic System Game Gets Surprise Release

Z-Man and Asmodee’s popular Pandemic series is getting a World of Warcraft spin in the anticipated World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King — A Pandemic System Game, and it looks fantastic. So, what would make that even better? Well, getting to play it early of course, and now you can thanks to a new partnership with Target. World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Pandemic is now available at select Targets to purchase, but not just for pre-order. You can actually pick it up today if it’s in stock at your local location, which just made your Monday night game session a bit more epic. You can head here to get your copy directly from Blizzard now.

The Pandemic game system has been tweaked to take advantage of the rich War of Warcraft world and characters, and throughout the game, you’ll set up strongholds, complete quests, and battle the undead, and you’ll need to work together as a team in and out of combat to defeat the Lich King. That includes using the new Quest system, which is completely new to the Pandmeic series, to take out the monsters plaguing the world and destroy evil relics as you make your way to the throne.

“Wrath of the Lich King is our first time taking the Pandemic game system into beloved fictional settings like Azeroth. It literally opens up a whole new world of possibility,” says Justin Kemppainen, Director of Brand Management at Z-Man Games. “There’s no greater threat to Azeroth than the Scourge. The game really illustrates that by mixing the thrilling co-operative gameplay Pandemic fans know and love with World of Warcraft. We’re confident new and existing players of both franchises will love it!”

You can find the official description of the game and everything included below.

“In the Wrath of the Lich King board game, players control one of Azeroth’s heroes and fight their way through the Scourge to reach the throne of fallen Prince Arthas, now feared throughout Azeroth as the terrifying Lich King. Adventure across the frozen continent of Northrend, take on quests, battle monstrous entities, and more to retake Azeroth from the Lich King.”

World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King – A Pandemic System Board Game includes:

– The Pandemic system with familiar mechanics and gameplay, now tweaked to embrace the World of Warcraft universe.

– An extra-large game board featuring forts, temples, battlegrounds and iconic locations native to Azeroth.

– Legendary World of Warcraft characters with detailed and sculpted plastic figures, including Thrall, the Warchief of the Horde; Varian Wrynn, King of Stormwind; and Sylvanas Windrunner, Banshee Queen of the Forsaken.

– Quests, a brand-new mechanic to Pandemic that sees players adventuring across Northrend to battle monstrous entities, destroy evil relics, and more.

– Hero Cards that give players an edge against their enemies in the form of equipment for more attack power during combat, special mounts that allow players to move more spaces on their turn, healing potions to restore hit points, and much more.

World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King — A Pandemic System Game will retail for $59.99 and launches in November, and you can pre-order the game on the Official Blizzard Gear Store.

