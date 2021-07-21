World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King -- A Pandemic System Game Reveals Epic Trailer and New Details

It doesn't get much bigger than World of Warcraft, and the Lich King is one of the franchise's most storied villains. So, what would make it better? Well, how about a crossover with one of the most popular board game franchises around in Pandemic? That's exactly what's happening, as Z-Man Games and Blizzard Entertainment have teamed up to create World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King -- A Pandemic System Board Game, which will put you in the role of one of Azeroth's heroes as you attempt to reach the throne of Prince Arthas, and now we have all the details on the big crossover, including new images and a stylish trailer, which you can see in the video above.

The Pandemic game system has been tweaked to take advantage of the rich War of Warcraft world and characters, and throughout the game, you'll set up strongholds, complete quests, and battle the undead, and you'll need to work together as a team in and out of combat to defeat the Lich King. That includes using the new Quest system, which is completely new to the Pandmeic series, to take out the monsters plaguing the world and destroy evil relics as you make your way to the throne.

(Photo: Z-Man/Blizzard Entertainment)

As you can see in the images above and below, the game features an extra-large game board with iconic locations from Azeroth, and the game will also feature gorgeous miniatures of some of your favorite heroes, including Thrall, Varian Wrynn, and Sylvanas Windrunner. You'll use Hero Cards to add to your combat prowess, which include upgraded equipment, healing positions, and even special mounts.

“Wrath of the Lich King is our first time taking the Pandemic game system into beloved fictional settings like Azeroth. It literally opens up a whole new world of possibility,” says Justin Kemppainen, Director of Brand Management at Z-Man Games. “There’s no greater threat to Azeroth than the Scourge. The game really illustrates that by mixing the thrilling co-operative gameplay Pandemic fans know and love with World of Warcraft. We’re confident new and existing players of both franchises will love it!”

(Photo: Z-Man/Blizzard Entertainment)

You can find the official description of the game and everything included below.

"In the Wrath of the Lich King board game, players control one of Azeroth’s heroes and fight their way through the Scourge to reach the throne of fallen Prince Arthas, now feared throughout Azeroth as the terrifying Lich King. Adventure across the frozen continent of Northrend, take on quests, battle monstrous entities, and more to retake Azeroth from the Lich King."

(Photo: Z-Man/Blizzard Entertainment)

World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King - A Pandemic System Board Game includes:

- The Pandemic system with familiar mechanics and gameplay, now tweaked to embrace the World of Warcraft universe.

- An extra-large game board featuring forts, temples, battlegrounds and iconic locations native to Azeroth.

- Legendary World of Warcraft characters with detailed and sculpted plastic figures, including Thrall, the Warchief of the Horde; Varian Wrynn, King of Stormwind; and Sylvanas Windrunner, Banshee Queen of the Forsaken.

- Quests, a brand-new mechanic to Pandemic that sees players adventuring across Northrend to battle monstrous entities, destroy evil relics, and more.

- Hero Cards that give players an edge against their enemies in the form of equipment for more attack power during combat, special mounts that allow players to move more spaces on their turn, healing potions to restore hit points, and much more.

World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King -- A Pandemic System Game will retail for $59.99 and launches this fall, and you can pre-order the game on Z-Man's website or on the Official Blizzard Gear Store.

What do you think of the new game? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things tabletop with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!