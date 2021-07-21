World of Warcraft: Wrath Of The Lich King Pandemic-Based Board Game Is up for Pre-Order

Z-Man Games has opened up their wildly popular Pandemic board game system to develop a version based on Blizzard's long-running MMORPG World of Warcraft. World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King was the second expansion for WoW, and it serves as the inspiration for the new Pandemic board game. New details for the game were revealed today, and pre-orders are live now.

At the time of writing you can pre-order World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King - A Pandemic System Board Game here at the Blizzard Gear Store for $59.99 with a release date set for November 30th, 2021. Amazon also had the game up for pre-order briefly before selling out. You can take a closer look at the game in Z-Man Games trailer and gallery of images that are available below.

In the Pandemic board game version of WoW, players will explore the frozen region of Northrend Azeroth to battle the armies of the Lich King. The original Pandemic board game requires players to work together to findcures for diseases before they wipe out mankind. The hybrid Warcraft version "showcases familiar mechanics and gameplay" from Pandemic, which has been "tweaked to embrace the setting of the Wrath of the Lich King. Forts, temples, battlegrounds, and more populate the game board as you and your fellow heroes journey across the cold landscape. On your way, you'll set up strongholds, complete quests, and do battle with legions of undead."

Z-Man notes that the World of Warcraft Pandemic game will include an extra large board, illustrated cards and miniatures that include 7 iconic heroes like Thrall and Sylvanas Windrunner, the Lich King, 3 abominations, 36 ghouls, 1 Icecrown citadel, 3 strongholds, 100 cards and more. The game can be played with 1 to 5 players with an average playtime of 40 to 60 minutes.

