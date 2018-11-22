‘Wreck-It-Ralph’ Officially Spotted In ‘Fortnite’

An earlier leak that we shared showed off a video of Wreck-It-Ralph hidden away in Fortnite’s game files. Now one player has found the exact same footage in the online battle royale title itself! Is this all the crossover means, or is it a teaser for a full-on event?

Towards the end of the above clip shared on the Fortnite subreddit, the player happens above a drive-in movie screen showing none other than the same leaked video from earlier this week. You can see Ralph run across the expansive black screen, only to stop and wave at the player with his adorably good-natured grin.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The file name mentioned in the earlier has been checked numerous times over in various Fortnite Discord servers, and our previous speculation led us to beleive “18_1023_RiR_Reels_2397_2CBR_TESTVERSION_v2.mp4” could be a reference to a movie reel, but more than likely it’s a location marker for Risky Reels – which is a map location in Battle Royale. If this is all that the crossover entails, it looks like the former rang true. If it does become a full-fledged event however, there could be more to come!

Ever since season 5, Fortnite has definitely taken on a more cinematically-inspired route with the addition of movie set nods and film-centric item shop skins. Additionally, Fortnite is no stranger to a solid crossover. Previously, Epic Games teamed up with marvel for a Thanos event to cross-promote Avengers: Infinity War. With Wreck-It-Ralph 2: Ralph Breaks the Internet on the horizon, it could just be yet another ‘epic’ mashup.

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and select Android devices. With the release of the highly anticipated sequel on the horizon, would you want to see Ralph and Venelope join the world of Battle Royale as more than just an on-screen cameo? What other awesome mashups would you like to see in the future? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below and tell us what you’d like to see next from the team at Epic Games!