WWE 2K Battlegrounds: Here's Every Confirmed Superstar

Earlier today 2K Games gave fans loads of new details on its new WWE game WWE 2K Battlegrounds, a more arcade-style game that features over the top attacks and environments, and there will be a slew of current and legendary WWE superstars at your command. The full roster hasn't been revealed yet, but we've gone over the trailer and all the screenshots to collect every superstar currently revealed in one handy place, and it's a pretty impressive list so far. We knew that stars like Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, Becky Lynch, and John Cena were in the game, but now we have a much bigger roster to look forward to, and you can check out every confirmed superstar starting on the next slide.

“We know WWE fans and gamers enjoy a wide variety of experiences, and with WWE 2K Battlegrounds, we’re presenting a whole new dimension through arcade-style gameplay that’s completely different than our WWE 2K simulation franchise," said Chris Snyder, Vice President of Marketing for 2K. "We look forward to seeing everyone tear it up with friends and family in the Battlegrounds.”

Here are all the modes that will be featured in the game.

Exhibition: Take part in Exhibition matches at home or on-the-go, anytime and anywhere, in local and online multiplayer action for up to four players;

Campaign: Join the adventures of seven new WWE hopefuls - created exclusively for WWE 2K Battlegrounds - in Campaign mode and compete for the chance to earn a WWE contract. Along the way, you’ll unlock new arenas, inspired by locations such as the Everglades, a military-style Bootcamp, Mexico, New York and Scotland, while receiving guidance from legendary personalities including “Stone Cold” Steve Austin® and Paul Heyman™;

King of the Battleground: Take on all comers in the King of the Battleground, an online, last-man-standing mode where four players start in the ring while four more wait outside to enter, challenging you to run the gauntlet and defeat them all;

Online: Test your toughness in online tournaments and Exhibition matches.

Hit the next slide to check out the current roster