WWE 2K19’s First Batch of Superstars Confirmed

Last week, 2K Games confirmed that WWE 2K19 was in the works, set to release this October and featuring the Phenomenal A.J. Styles, current WWE Smackdown champion, on the cover. Not only that, but it also threw down a hefty million dollar challenge, where one player will be able to take on Styles and see if they can shut down the "face that runs the place."

But thanks to some eagle-eyed gamers over at Power Up Gaming, it appears that the first batch of superstars for the game have been confirmed. Like previous entries, the game will feature a number of male and female wrestling superstars and will likely confirm even more wrestlers in the months ahead, including members of Raw, Smackdown Live, NXT and 205 Live. Perhaps we'll even see a few faces from the United Kingdom division as well.

As far as who's confirmed for the game thus far, here are who the team saw in the debut trailer. It was a bit of a blur at first but we totally recognize some of these folks:

AJ Styles

Alexa Bliss

Alicia Fox

Apollo Crews

Asuka

Becky Lynch

Big E

Brie Bella

Brock Lesnar

Carmella

Cesaro

Charlotte Flair (WHOO!)

Finn Balor

Jeff Hardy

Jinder Mahal

John Cena

Kane

Kofi Kingston

Lana

Matt Hardy

Naomi

Nia Jax

Nikki Bella

Randy Orton

Rusev

Sasha Banks

Seth Rollins

Sin Cara

The Undertaker

Triple H

Xavier Woods

Some of these stars aren't a real surprise. Triple H has been a staple in WWE for years alongside Undertaker; the Bella Twins are huge draws even if they're not currently in action (as they're filming their reality series); and others like Rusev, Alexa Bliss and John Cena are still well over with fans.

We'll probably see some other likely reveals very soon. For instance, it's a very safe bet that newcomer Ronda Rousey will join the ranks. Likewise, Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns are definitely coming at some point; and we can't have a video game without the "Glorious" Bobby Roode, now can we?

We're likely to see more from the game in just a few weeks, as Summerslam is set to take place this August. This is usually the event where 2K Games likes to show off what it has in mind for its annual WWE entry, as well as inviting superstars to take part in a tournament to see who is the best wrestler out there. We'll let you know when more details about this become available.

WWE 2K19 releases on October 5 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.