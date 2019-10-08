WWE 2K20 Spotlights MyCareer Mode in New Trailer

WWE 2K20 will pack plenty of content right out of the gate, including an upgraded MyCareer mode that for the first time ever will feature the ability to create both female and male MyPlayers. 2K gave fans a sneak peek at what they can expect from MyCareer with a brand new trailer that introduces fans to Red and Tre, two best friends who you’ll guide through 18 chapters of storyline as they make their way through NXT to WWE to Championship status. You can expect around 20 hours of playtime and about 100 matches in the mode, which will come with branching narratives and voice acting, new locations, and plenty of WWE superstars. Things all kick off with the WWE Hall of Fame, and you can check out the new trailer in the video above and the official description for the mode below.

“WWE 2K20’s MyCAREER tells the story of Red and Tre, two lifelong best friends who set out to fulfill their dreams together in WWE. This approximately 20-hour experience takes place in the near future on the day of Red and Tre’s WWE Hall of Fame induction. Through reminiscing with WWE Superstars and Legends and the stories they tell during their Hall of Fame speech, Red and Tre flashback to their high school years, first matches, struggles to work their way up on the indies, breaking into NXT, and finally the journey to the top of WWE as they attempt to achieve Hall of Fame-worthy careers.”

As you might expect, you’ll be able to unlock a host of new characters, items, and gear as you work your way through the mode, and the story will even take through an interdimensional portal before all is said and done. All of this is in hopes that you can guide them to their own spots in the WWE Hall of Fame, and you can check out more details about MyCareer below.

MyCAREER AT A GLANCE

– For the first time ever, create both a female and male MyPLAYER and take them through MyCAREER, playing storylines and matches as each character and occasionally teaming together with the all-new Mixed Tag match feature.

– Unlock WWE Legends, Career specific Superstar attires, original characters and unique environments like “Hell’s Colosseum” and a special New Day themed arena.

– At one point, Red and Tre cross through an interdimensional portal to try to find the Undertaker who hasn’t been seen in years, encountering various surprises along the way.

– MyCAREER is fully voiced again, this year featuring performances from nearly over 40 WWE Superstars, NXT Superstars and legends in addition to over 15 original voiced roles. Interact with newly-voiced Superstars such as Ronda Rousey, The New Day, Becky Lynch, Adam Cole, Velveteen Dream, The IIconics, Samoa Joe and more.

– Track Red and Tre’s career progress with “The List” – as teenagers Red and Tre write down all the goals they’d like to someday achieve, which later becomes their road map to success. Can you cross off their final list item and get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame?

– At certain points in MyCAREER, the decisions you make affect the matches Red and Tre compete in, who they team with, and possibly even lead to some alternate outcomes. Explore different choices to see what paths they might lead you down.

– Podcasts are back this year, including “The Buzz and Cole Show” featuring the return of Buzz and Cole Quinn from WWE2K19’s MyCAREER.

BY THE NUMBERS

– 18 chapters

– Approximately 100 total matches

– Over 2,700 lines of dialogue

– Over 900 lines of new commentary unique to MyCAREER matches and cutscenes

– Over 270 cutscenes

– Around 20 hours of total play-through time

– 34 career goals on Red and Tre’s List

– 1 bionic arm

