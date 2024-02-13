Xbox 360 Sale Marks Down Two Classic Games to Only $1.49

A pair of classic games from the Xbox 360 era are now marked down to under $2 apiece. Unlike PlayStation and Nintendo, Xbox still allows users to be able to play (most) games from the Xbox 360 time period thanks to backward compatibility on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One. As such, there are still frequent sales for these games from yesteryear on the Xbox digital store. Now, one of the most iconic open-world franchises of the early 2000s is on sale at a rate that is too good to pass up.

For the next two weeks, both Saints Row and Saints Row 2 are available to buy on the Microsoft Store for a mere $1.49. Originally released in 2006, the first Saints Row was an early exclusive to the Xbox 360. It then paved the way for 2008's Saints Row 2, which then led to Saints Row: The Third, which is where the series really blew up in terms of popularity. Compared to these later entries, though, the first Saints Row games were much more similar to Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto series and were praised for their early open-world design.

Perhaps the best part about both Saints Row and Saints Row 2 being on sale is that it allows Xbox users to visit the roots of the franchise and see why this series became so big in the first place. In 2022, developer Volition tried to reboot the franchise with a new installment once again called Saints Row. The resulting game was one that disappointed many longtime fans and led to the eventual closure of Volition. While Saints Row didn't meet expectations, these original entries in the franchise tend to hold up pretty well and are very much worth getting a look at in 2024.

If you'd like to learn more about both Saints Row and Saints Row 2, you can get a look at the original trailers for each Xbox 360 game attached below.

Saints Row

"Join the 3rd Street Saints in their battle for control of Stilwater in the 1st urban open world game for the Xbox 360! Offering extensive character customization, 13 unique pick up activities, 4 storylines, and a sprawling city that's unlocked from the start, Saints Row is the next evolutionary step in open-world gaming."

Saints Row 2

"Help the 3rd Streets take back their city in this explosive sequel to the 2006 hit. Saints Row 2 features unparalleled character creation and customization; a massive open world to explore by land, air or sea; and online co-op play that enables you and a friend to play through the entire story of Saints Row 2."