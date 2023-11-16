One of the Best Xbox 360 Games Is Only $2.99 for a Limited Time

One of the best Xbox 360 games is only $2.99 -- rather than its normal $14.99 -- on the Xbox Store thanks to a new sale that is live for two weeks. This is the cheapest we've seen it on the Xbox Store. The game is not available natively on the Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X, but it is playable on all of these machines via backward compatibility. As for whether or not the game holds up is up for debate, but it does run well on these more modern Xbox machines. As for the game in question, it's none other than The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion.

Developed by Bethesda Game Studios and published by Bethesda itself, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion was released on March 20, 2006 as the fourth installment in The Elder Scrolls series. And at the time of its release, it was widely considered the best game in the RPG series, though many think it was surpassed by its 2011 successor, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. And of course, there are some Morrowind ride or dies out there as well. Wherever you come down on this debate, there's no denying it is one of the best RPGs of its era and arguably ever made, as evident by its 94 on Metacritic. More than this, it is full stop one of the best Xbox 360 games regardless of genre.

"Step inside the most richly detailed and vibrant game-world ever created. Oblivion is the latest chapter in the epic Elder Scrolls saga. With a powerful combination of freeform gameplay and unprecedented graphics, you can unravel the main quest at your own pace or explore the vast world and find your own challenges."

Unfortunately, this is just for the base game, not the Game of the Year Edition that comes with Knights of the Nine and Shivering Isles, its two expansions. That said, the game is at minimum roughly 30 hours. This is the minimum though. It's likely going to take you anywhere from 80 to 180 hours to play depending on your playstyle. In other words, you have a lot of content to work through before you worry about diving into the expansions.