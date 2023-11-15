Microsoft Reveals Black Friday Deals: Xbox Consoles, Games, John Wick, and More
Xbox Series X|S consoles, games, and movies are on sale for Black Friday 2023.
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
We've already seen what Black Friday 2023 has to offer for the PS5 and the Nintendo Switch. Now that Microsoft has chimed in with their official lineup for Xbox, the the gaming picture for the holiday season has fully taken shape. A full breakdown of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for the Xbox Series X|S can be found below complete with start and end dates. You'll also find deals on games, movies and TV shows, and Microsoft Surface.
Xbox Console Black Friday Deals:
- Note that Xbox console deals at retailers like Amazon and Walmart have exceeded the Microsoft offers listed below.
- Save $50 on select Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles (offer begins Nov. 18 and ends Nov. 27)
- Save $50 and purchase an Xbox Series S Starter Bundle, or the Series X Diablo IV and Series X Forza Horizon 5 bundles! (offer begins Nov. 18 and ends Nov. 27)
- Save $10 on select Xbox Wireless Controllers (offer begins Nov. 18 and ends Nov. 27)
- Get free engraving on the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 created with Xbox Design Lab (offer begins Nov. 23 and ends Nov. 30)
Black Friday Deals on Xbox Games, Movies, and More:
- Save up to 50-67% on over 1,000 Xbox and PC games including Starfield, Forza Motorsport + Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition Bundle, EA SPORTS FC™ 24, Mortal Kombat 1, Assassin's Creed® Mirage, The Jackbox Party Pack 10, Disneyland Adventures, Destiny 2: Lightfall and more (offer begins Nov. 17 and ends Nov. 30)
- Save up to 65% on select games from Xbox Game Studios, including Forza Horizon 4, Forza Horizon 5, Halo Infinite, Minecraft Legends, Microsoft Flight Simulator and Sea of Thieves (offer begins Nov. 17 and ends Nov. 30)
- Save up to 50% on select movies and TV shows, like the "John Wick 4-Film Collection" and "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" (offer begins Nov. 16 and ends Dec. 3)
- Save up to 50% on select apps in the Microsoft Store on Windows, like Adobe Photoshop Elements 2024 and Dolby Access (offer begins Nov. 16 and ends Dec. 3)
Black Friday Surface Deals:
- Save up to $500 on select Surface Laptop 5 (offer begins Nov. 16 and ends Dec. 2)
- Save up to $500 on select Surface Pro 9 (offer begins Nov. 16 and ends Dec. 2)
- Save up to $400 on Surface Laptop Studio 2 (offer begins Nov. 16 and ends Dec. 2)
- Save up to $150 on Surface Laptop Go 3 (offer begins Nov. 16 and ends Dec. 2)
- Save up to $100 on select Surface Go 3 (offer begins Nov. 16 and ends Dec. 2)
- Save 50% on select Surface accessories (offer begins Nov. 16 and ends Dec. 2)
- We expect that the Surface deals will also be available on Amazon.
0comments