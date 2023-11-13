Xbox Game Pass Updated With New RPG Just Released

Xbox Game Pass has been updated with a new game today, and more specifically, a new RPG that was just released today. The game is available via all versions of the subscription service -- PC, console, and cloud -- and via both tiers of the subscription service. How long the game is available via Xbox Game Pass though, we don't know. As always, Microsoft does not divulge this information, but as long as the game is available via Xbox Game Pass, subscribers can buy it with a 20 percent discount.

The new game is called Spirittea. Is it any good? We don't know, because it's brand new and a smaller release, and thus it doesn't have many reviews. For example, on Steam, it only has 11 reviews, though all 11 of these reviews are positive. Meanwhile, over on Metacritic, the game has one review. That's it. This review gave the game a perfect score.

"Wait! Who the heck are you?! Can you see me? You CAN, can't you? You've drunk the Spirittea and now you can see me!! Look, we've got problems! This town is crawling with troublemaking spirits. They've become lost because humans have stopped worshipping, leaving offerings or even thinking about them anymore," reads an official blurb about the game.

The game's official description continues: "This is- well... used to be a nice town, but there have been some strange goings-on lately! You're going to find the spirits causing mayhem and fix their problems so they can become paying customers, and get to know the townspeople and explore the mountain to its fullest!"

Right now, there's no data on how long the game is, but it seems to offers hours and hours of content, as games of this ilk tend to do. Whatever the case, Xbox Game Pass subscribers are set to save $19.99 on the game, as this is how much it costs, at least launch.

