Xbox Game Made Just $0.99 in Final Chance to Buy Before It's Gone Forever

An Xbox 360 game is only $0.99 before it disappears next week. This isn't just a PSA for the 26 people around the world still using the Xbox 360 as their primary gaming console. It is also a PSA for Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X users as well as the game is playable on these machines via backward compatibility. That said, time is running out to buy the game and have it in your library in case you do ever want to revisit it. More specifically, Xbox users have until March 28 to claim the Capcom game.

The game in question hails from 2008, a year that treated gamers to the likes of GTA 4, LittleBigPlanet, Metal Gear Solid 4, Gears of War 2, Fallout 3, Dead Space, Braid, Burnout Paradise, Left 4 Dead, Fable 2, Mirror's Edge, Call of Duty: World at War, Mario Kart Wii, Battlefield: Bad Company, Super Smash Bros. Brawl, Valkyria Chronicles, and Saints Row 2. More important than all of these releases though was Age of Booty from Capcom and Certain Affinity.

When you think of Capcom, you think of Monster Hunter, Resident Evil, Devil May Cry, Dragon's Dogma, Ace Attorney, and Mega Man. You may even think of older, dormant series such as Okami, Dead Rising, or Dino Crisis. What you probably don't think of is Age Booty.

Developed by Certain Affinity, best known as a support studio, Age of Booty is a real-time strategy game released in October 2008. Upon release, the game garnered a 76 on Metacritic. And while it may have been overshadowed by the games above, it is a game some will remember, and may even cherish. Whatever the case, if you have interest in checking out the game on Xbox 360, you have a few more days to buy it. Normally this would set you back $4.99, but right now the game is only $0.99.

It is unclear why the game is being removed from the Xbox store, and it is unclear if it will ever return. If it is due to expiring licenses,, then it probably will never return, but this is just speculation as Capcom does not provide any information on the matter. Some have suggested it is related to server costs, but the game's servers have not been live for a long time, so this isn't it.

Now that the game is leaving the Xbox Store, it is gone for good. There was never any physical release of the game. Meanwhile, it has been delisted on Steam and PS3 for years.

"Be a pirate! Fight for fortune and infamy in Certain Affinity and Capcom's game of strategy and explosive action that's fun for all ages. Outfit your ship and raise havoc on shimmering seas in lush 3D landscapes. Hone your skills in solo-play missions and fight with friends in up to 4-player split-screen mode – take on computer opponents or play online with up to 8 players over Xbox LIVE or System Link. Explore 25 multiplayer maps, free downloadable maps, and unleash your inner cartographer with a robust, easy-to-use map editor. Share your creations for even more multiplayer mayhem, then plunder your way to victory!