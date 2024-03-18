Xbox Game Pass Reveals The Games Leaving the Library Before End of Month

Xbox Game Pass subscribers -- regardless if they are on Xbox consoles or PC -- are losing access to three different games on March 31 as each of these three games are departing the Xbox Game Pass library. Whether these Xbox Game Pass games will return in the future, remains to be seen, but as long as they remain available via the subscription service until March 31, each Xbox Game Pass game can be purchased by an Xbox Game Pass subscriber with a special 20 percent discount that is exclusive to subscribers. This discount also applies to any DLC of the game as well.

While Xbox Game Pass games that leave do on occasion return at a later date it is not common, and it is reserved for only big games usually. And when it does happen, there is still a big gap of time in-between. In other words, if you have any interest in playing any of these games, get on it, because your free access is about to be gone and there is a slim chance any of the games below will return.

Hot Wheels Unleashed: Game of the Year Edition

About: "Collect the best vehicles in the Hot Wheels™ universe, build spectacular tracks and dive into breathtaking races. The most iconic and sought after Hot Wheels vehicles are waiting for you. Get ready to make them race at full speed! Stand out in the crowd by setting off your personality with the exclusive livery editor."

Infinite Guitars

About: "In a world shredded by the devastating war against the Mechs, the remnants of humanity scavenge and fight to survive. Now, the metal war machines have reawakened-and only your electric guitar can turn their technology against them! Gather up the party, tune up your favorite axe, and get ready to rock in Infinite Guitars, a genre-melting rhythm RPG featuring vibrant anime-inspired art, adrenaline-fueled Mech battles, and a blazing original soundtrack."

MLB The Show 23

About: "MLB The Show 23 gets you closer than ever to living your Baseball dreams on the diamond. Shock The Game and Own The Show with your favorite players, your favorite rivalries, and all your favorite MLB moments."

For more Xbox Game Pass coverage -- including all of the latest Xbox Game Pass News, all of the latest Xbox Game Pass rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Xbox Game Pass deals -- click here.