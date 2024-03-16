Xbox 360 Classic From 2012 Is "Gorgeous" on Xbox Series X, Say Fans

An Xbox 360 classic that hails from 2012 apparently holds up and is "gorgeous" on Xbox Series X. If you were alive and gaming in 2012, you will remember it was a year that treated us to The Walking Dead, Far Cry 3, Mass Effect 3, Persona 4 Golden, Journey, Mark of the Ninja, XCOM: Enemy Unknown, Borderlands 2, Dishonored, Halo 4, Spelunky, Crusader Kings 2, Hitman: Absolution, Catherine, Diablo 3, Spec Ops: The Line, Gravity Rush, Hotline Miami, Fez, Dragon's Dogma, Forza Horizon, Assassin's Creed 3, Guild Wars 2, Dota 2, and of course, Call of Duty: Black Ops 2. There were more game releases in 2012, but these were some of the biggest highlights of the year. The truly cultured didn't play any of these games though because they were too busy playing Sleeping Dogs.

Inspired by GTA, Sleeping Dogs specifically debuted back on August 14, 2012 via publisher Square Enix and the now defunct United Front Games. Upon release, the game garnered Metacritic scores as high as 83. Coupling this, it sold a couple million copies but ultimately was deemed to be a commercial failure by Square Enix, which may explain why its sequel and spin-off both ended up canned. In 2012, not a ton were talking about Sleeping Dogs, but over the years it has developed into a bonafide cult classic.

If you have never played the game, it is currently $4.49 on the Xbox Store. And according to the Xbox Series X Reddit page, the game holds up, looks "gorgeous" on Xbox Series X, and is worth playing if you have never played it.

"This is legitimately one of my favorite games of all time," reads one of the comments to the post above. "It's just so fun. Like GTA with a combat system similar to the Batman Arkham games. Plus the whole undercover cop in the Triad makes for a pretty cool story."

"It was by far the best non-Rockstar GTA-like game ever," reads a second comment. "The melee fights, the story, the city, the graphics. It was legendary. Glad to see it turned in a sort of cult game."

