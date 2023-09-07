One of the Best Xbox 360 Games on Sale for Just $2.99

One of the best Xbox 360 games is on sale for just $2.99. And thanks to backward compatibility the Xbox 360 game in question is playable on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Playing an Xbox 360 game in 2023 may seem odd to some, but not only is it ones of the best games on the older Xbox console, but it's never been ported to modern consoles, so it remains one of the few ways to play the legendary RPG from EA and BioWare. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the mystery game in question is Dragon Age: Origins from 2009.

The first game in the series that continues to this day, the RPG was released on November 3, 2009 to a 91 on Metacritic. Combine this with millions copies of sold, and it was one of the year's bigger success stories. And for many, it's the best game in the Dragon Age series, which has seen two releases since then, with a fourth game in active development right now.

"You are a Grey Warden, one of the last of this legendary order of guardians," reads an official pitch of the game from EA and BioWare. "With the return of mankind's ancient foe and the kingdom engulfed in civil war, you have been chosen by fate to unite the shattered lands and slay the archdemon once and for all. Explore a stunning world, make complex moral choices, and engage in bone-crushing combat against massive and terrifying creatures."

If this sale interests you, then Dragon Age 2 being on sale for just $3.99 may also interest you. Released in 2011, it didn't perform as well critically or commercially as its predecessor, but it's still a great RPG and obviously essential if you want to fully experience the RPG serirs.

"You're Hawke, a refugee seeking to escape the darkspawn-plagued land of Ferelden and become Champion of Kirkwall," reads an official pitch of Dragon Age 2. "Rise to power and fight epic battles while making decisions that determine the course of civilization. Your pursuit of power begins now. How will you seal your place in history?"

Both games are normally $14.99 on the Xbox Store, so this represents a savings of $12 and $11, respectively. That said, both deals are only available for a limited time. More specifically, both deals are only available for five more days, aka until September 12.