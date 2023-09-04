Xbox Series X Fans Say New Update Made Console Worse

A new update to the Xbox Series X has made the console worse, according to many unhappy Xbox fans. Microsoft continues to tweak the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S dashboard, aka the home screen. The latest change includes removing the "My Games" title and replacing it with a tile for the Microsoft Store. In other words, another prominently placed ad, which riddle the dashboard of the new Xbox consoles as of late.

At the moment, the change has not been rolled out to everyone, but rather Microsoft has slowly started to release this change, among others. As early as last month Xbox users began to report, and complain about, the change. Fast-forward, and it now seems like it's going out to more Xbox users, though still not everyone.

To this end, there have been a growing number of complaints about the new dashboard, particularly that there are too many ads. Of these complaints, the replacement of the My Games tile with a tile for the Microsoft Store seems to be the focal point, likely because it's the most noticeable.

Latest Alpha Skip Ahead updates made Home worse again.



I know it's only experimental, but I'm irritated by even just the idea of a giant MS Store button taking the focus over what really matters: our games.



Innovate the "My Games" tile instead of doing such crazy things. pic.twitter.com/uieAnfGwm3 — Klobrille (@klobrille) August 29, 2023

"I agree I hate the browse store button being there now, I always went to my games and apps with that button. Worst decision ever," writes one Xbox fan in the comments to the post above.

"I have had this for the past week or so and it's so damn annoying," adds a second comment. "It's been muscle memory to go down to the button for games and apps. if they're going to slap a giant store tile in our face, it'd make more sense for it to just be another damn ad space at that point."

So far, Microsoft has not responded to any of the criticism above. Considering it hasn't responded to any previous criticism of the recent dashboard changes, we don't anticipate this changing, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

