Xbox Boss Phil Spencer Reveals His Most Anticipated Game

With 2024 swiftly approaching, it's a safe bet that anyone that loves video games has something to look forward to. 2023 was a banner year for the video game industry, and next year already has several highly-anticipated games set to release. For Xbox owners, there are games like Tekken 8, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl. At CCXP 23, Xbox boss Phil Spencer was asked about his most anticipated game, and it probably won't come as too big a shock; apparently, Spencer is very excited for Senua's Saga: Hellblade II.

"Hellblade II. I love Ninja Theory as a studio, their craftsmanship is fantastic," said Spencer. "I love how that game is coming together. And we don't have that much longer to wait!"

As of this writing, Hellblade II does not have a release date, so Spencer's phrasing is definitely interesting. We had already known the game would be arriving in 2024, we just don't know when it might happen. If the game really is close to release, it's possible we could get some kind of announcement at The Game Awards. Hopefully Xbox and Ninja Theory won't keep fans waiting much longer for some answers!

The original Hellblade released in 2017, debuting on PS4 and PC, before coming to Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. In Hellblade, players were put in the role of Senua, a Pict warrior in the 8th century. Senua's psychosis plays a large role in the game, and the developers at Ninja Theory worked closely with experts on the subject to ensure that the game offered a take that was realistic and plausible.

As a result of these efforts, the game was a huge critical success, with many praising Hellblade's narrative and art direction, as well as the performance of Senua actress Melina Juergens. At The Game Awards 2017, Hellblade was nominated for five awards and won Best Audio Design, Best Performance, and Games for Impact.

Ninja Theory

While Ninja Theory was previously an independent studio, the company was purchased by Microsoft in 2018. Since then, the developer released Bleeding Edge in 2020, which debuted to mixed reviews. In addition to Hellblade II, Ninja Theory is currently working on a game called Project: Mara, which does not currently have a release date.

It remains to be seen whether Hellblade II or Project: Mara will be able to reach the same heights as the original Hellblade, but the game seems to be off to a promising start from everything shown thus far. When Senua's Saga: Hellblade II does release, fans can expect to see the game on PC and Xbox Series X|S, with a day one release on Game Pass.

[H/T: Klobrille]