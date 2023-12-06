Xbox Boss Teases Achievement Improvements

Microsoft is always looking at new ways to improve the Xbox experience, and it seems that changes could be coming to the platform's achievement system. In a recent interview with Windows Central, Xbox boss Phil Spencer teased just that, as well as other improvements on the way. Unfortunately, Spencer did not offer any kind of time table for these changes, or hints about what to expect. Still, fans have been hoping to see changes for years now, and this is the first real sign that changes could be coming.

"There's a hardware roadmap, there's a service roadmap, maybe there's even a roadmap for improvements to Xbox achievements, which I know is something that you and many others care about," Spencer told Windows Central. "We need to make sure we're exposing roadmap to our customers to keep them excited. We know that our customers want to know that, as Xbox continues to grow, that we still have a commitment to them. We want our Xbox core customers that have been with us all along to feel respected."

Overhauling Achievements

There are a lot of different ways that Xbox could improve the current achievement method, and it will be interesting to see how much Microsoft alters the current system. One of the most common complaints is that Xbox does not have an equivalent to PlayStation's platinum trophies. That would seem like the most logical improvement Xbox could make, and one that would make a lot of people happy. Unfortunately, it's all just speculation until we get something a bit more concrete.

Achievements and trophies have given players a fun incentive to pull off difficult tasks in games. While some gamers take achievements very seriously, it's not something that casual fans care much about. Given that, it's easy to see why overhauling the achievement system might have been a lower priority over other changes. Xbox has been trying to make up lost ground to Sony and Nintendo over the last few years, and something that mostly appeals to hardcore gamers isn't going to do much to move the dial. Still, it's good to see that Spencer is aware of this issue, and that changes are finally happening.

Xbox Game Pass on Switch and PS5

In that same interview with Windows Central, Spencer shut down rumors about Xbox Game Pass coming to Nintendo Switch and PS5. While Microsoft has been looking at ways to expand Game Pass, one of the challenges is giving gamers a compelling reason to own an Xbox. Game Pass is easily one of Xbox's biggest hooks, and putting the service on other platforms would make it somewhat less special. For now, Game Pass is exclusive to PC and Xbox consoles, and it seems fans shouldn't expect to see it on PlayStation or Nintendo platforms anytime soon.

[H/T: @Okami13_)