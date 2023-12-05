Xbox Demo Event Lets Players Try Over 30 Games for Free

Microsoft has announced a new demo event that will let Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S users try more than 30 upcoming games. The games span a number of different genres, so players shouldn't have too much trouble finding something that will appeal to them. The ID@Xbox Game Demo Winterfest event started today and will run through December 31st. During that time, players can look forward to several previously announced games, as well as 10 that have been newly revealed for the platform. Those newly-revealed games include the following:

502's Arcade

Captain Bones

Champion Shift

Dinosaur Fossil Hunter

Donut Dodo

New Star GP

Roguematch: The Extraplanar Invasion

Slopecrashers

The Land Beneath Us

Vagrus: The Riven Realms

Shaping the Games of the Future

Xbox has cautioned that the demos offered during this event "are an early look at gameplay and may not represent the full game at their release." Basically what this means is that everyone should remember that a lot can change during a video game's development. In fact, constructive feedback provided on social media could help to shape the finished product. Some of these games are closer to release than others (and some are even available now), but for games that won't be releasing for a long time, a lot can still change.

Some of Xbox's past demo events have been on the shorter side, offering players a small window to try everything on offer. With Winterfest providing nearly a month, Xbox fans will have a good amount of time to check out everything there is to offer. Most people probably aren't going to play all 33 demos, but it's a lot more doable than it was during the summer event, which lasted less than a week.

Games Available Now

While a vast majority of the demos that are being offered during this event are for games that are still in development, some of the games are currently available on the Microsoft Store. For anyone that has been waiting to try these games, the demo event should provide the perfect opportunity. The following games will have demos during the event, and are currently available for purchase:

Backbeat

Deceive Inc.

Kingdoms and Castles

Long Gone Days

Pinball FX

Pinball M

Shoulders of Giants

As the names imply, Pinball FX and Pinball M are two pinball games currently offered from publisher Zen Studios. Pinball FX offers a mix of original tables and ones based on licenses suitable for all players. However, Pinball M is an M-rated game that features a horror theme. The game also offers DLC options based on licensed properties angled towards older audiences, including Chucky, Dead by Daylight, Duke Nukem, and The Thing.

Are you excited to try any of the demos from ID@Xbox Game Demo Winterfest? Have you ever bought a game after trying a demo highlighted during this type of event? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!