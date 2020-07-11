Xbox Is Having a Huge Couch Co-Op Sale

✖

If you’ve got a group of friends who are looking for something new to play together this weekend and beyond, Microsoft is having a big sale right now that probably has something that you’d be interested in. That sale is focused on couch co-op games which means anything in it can be played with a second controller by someone right next to you, but in pretty much every case, you can play online with others as well. The sale encompasses some classics like multiple entries from the Borderlands franchise, fighting games that’ll test your skills against each other like Dragon Ball FighterZ and Mortal Kombat 11, and some entertaining games you may not have tried yet like Overcooked.

The sale started this week and is still live for anyone who’s looking to add some couch co-op to their libraries. With a total of 65 games on sale during the event, you’ll find games up to 90% off.

Some of the games have multiple entries in the sale since there are different versions of them available, so if you want to get DLC and other extras, those versions are on sale throughout the listings as well.

Below is the full list of everything that’s discounted during the couch co-op sale, so be sure to take a look before the sale ends to get what you need.

For a limited time, you can pick up some of the best co-op and versus games on the Microsoft Store at great discounts. Details here: https://t.co/eJonX1Zofq — Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) July 8, 2020

8-Bit Hordes – $2.99

AereA – $2.99

Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition – $39.99

Borderlands: Game Of The Year Edition – $11.99

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection – $9.99

Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle – $9.99

Child of Light – $4.49

Child of Light Ultimate Edition – $8.99

Contra Anniversary Collection – $9.99

Contra: Rogue Corps – $9.99

Dragon Ball FighterZ – $14.99

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – $8.99

For The King Xbox Game Pass – $9.99

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition – $14.99

Indivisible – $19.99

Injustice 2 – $9.99

Jump Force – $19.76

Just Dance 2020 – $19.99

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham – $7.99

LEGO DC Super-Villains – $14.99

LEGO Jurassic World – $7.99

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 – $7.99

LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Xbox One Game – $7.99

LEGO The Incredibles – $14.99

LEGO Worlds – $8.99

Let’s Sing 2020 – $29.24

Let’s Sing 2020 Platinum Edition – $54.59

Let’s Sing Country – $29.24

Let’s Sing Country – Platinum Edition – $54.59

Mortal Kombat 11 – $19.99

My Hero One’s Justice 2 – $40.19

My Hero One’s Justice 2 Deluxe Edition – $59.99

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 – $14.99

NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 – $7.49

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows – $35.99

Overcooked – $4.24

Rayman Legends – $4.99

SEGA Genesis Classics – $11.99

Soulcalibur VI – $14.99

SpeedRunners – $3.99

SpeedRunners: Deluxe Edition – $6.79

Starlink: Battle For Atlas – $11.99

Starlink: Battle for Atlas – Deluxe edition – $19.99

Stikbold! A Dodgeball Adventure – $4.99

Super Bomberman R – $9.99

TEKKEN 7 – Ultimate Edition – $24.99

Terraria – $9.99

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of Medan – $14.99

The Escapists 2 – $5.99

The Escapists 2 – Game of the Year Edition – $8.09

The Jackbox Party Pack – $12.49

The Jackbox Party Pack 3 – $14.99

The Jackbox Party Pack 5 – $17.99

The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame – $9.99

ToeJam and Earl: Back in the Groove! – $7.49

Totally Reliable Delivery Service – $11.99

Totally Reliable Delivery Service Deluxe Edition – $19.19

Trackmania Turbo – $9.99

Trials Rising – $4.99

Trials Rising – Digital Gold Edition – $7.49

Vikings Wolves of Midgard19.99

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr – $9.99

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr | Imperium edition – $13.74

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – $7.49

Worms W.M.D – $7.49

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.