Xbox Live Deals With Gold Includes Injustice, Batman, Saints Row and More

Even with Microsoft busy this week in Gamescom, the company isn’t hesitating when it comes to delivering deals that gamers want. This week’s Xbox Live Deals With Gold is chock full of goodness, particularly with some comic book licensed games that you may have missed out on.

For instance, the Batman Arkham Knight and Lego Batman games are up for grabs at a great price, along with Injustice: Gods Among Us and Injustice 2, both of which can be enjoyed on the Xbox One.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can also get your hands on some quality Deep Silver titles, including the Dead Island Definitive Collection and its individual games, along with several Saints Row games.

Let’s run down the deals below! They’re good through next Tuesday, August 28 at 6 AM EDT, so clean up while you can!

Xbox One: Batman Arkham Knight, Burnout Paradise and More

Xbox One: Injustice 2, Need For Speed Payback and More

Xbox One: Saints Row, Rocket League and More

Xbox 360: Dead Island, Sacred 3 and More