Xbox’s Free Games With Gold for April Revealed

Microsoft announced this week the free Xbox One and Xbox 360 games that Xbox Live Gold subscribers will be able to play throughout April. Following the typical format of two Xbox One games and two Xbox 360 games playable through backwards compatibility, the four free games for April are Project CARS 2, Knights of Pen and Paper Bundle, Fable Anniversary, and Toybox Turbos. The first of those games will be available throughout the entire month in April while the other three will be available at different times throughout the month, so Xbox Live Gold subscribers will want to make sure they get whatever they want from the free games before their availabilities expire.

The lineup next month probably won’t resonate as strongly as past offerings have – this month’s free games, for example, included a Batman, Castlevania, and Sonic game – but April at least offers a diverse selection for anyone looking for some free games to play while they’re stuck at home.

Project CARS 2 is the headlining Xbox One game and will be available throughout all of April. Knights of Pen and Paper Bundle will be available from April 16th to May 15th.

“Over 180 elite vehicles are available for your choosing to compete on a variety of track surfaces including ice, dirt, and mud,” Microsoft said about its Project CARS 2 game. “Featuring dynamic weather physics on 140 tracks, true-to-life handling, and multiple game modes, the ultimate driver journey begins at the wave of the checkered flag.”

Rare is it that an Xbox 360 games threatens to take the spotlight in a Games with Gold offering, but that’ll be the case this month for some players considering that a Fable game is free. Fable Anniversary is available from April 1st to April 15th which Toybox Turbos will be free from April 16th to April 30th.

“All new textures, models, and lighting were used to retell the story of the pioneering game where every character choice has a direct consequence,” Microsoft said about Fable Anniversary. “This is the definitive Fable experience for faithful fans and new players alike.”

The new free games will be downloadable soon, but if you haven’t gotten Batman: The Enemy Within – The Complete Season or Sonic Generations yet, you’ve got until the end of the day to download them.