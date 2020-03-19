New Free Xbox One Games Now Available Via Xbox Games With Gold

Two new Xbox One games are now available for free to all Xbox Gold subscribers. More specifically, Xbox Games With Gold subscribers can now get a total of three games for free, one of which has been available since the start of the month, and two which just became available this week. And that's it. There's no strings attached. As long as you're an Xbox Gold subscriber, you can download and play the games as much as you want as long as you stay subscribed to the service. Meanwhile, if you're not an Xbox Gold subscriber, you will need to pay for the games if you want to play them.

As you may know, Xbox Games With Gold gives out four free games every month. Two of these games are Xbox One games, and the other two are Xbox 360 games playable on Xbox One via backwards compatibility.

Below, you can check out all three games, as well as trailers for each: