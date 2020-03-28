Xbox One Makes New Game Free for Limited Time

Developer Jackbox Games has announced that it's making its popular party game, Drawful 2, free to download on Xbox One for a limited time. On top of this, the game is also free on iOS devices and PC (Steam and Epic Games). Further, it's also currently only nine cents on Nintendo Switch. According to Jackbox Games, this is part of a larger Social Distancing giveaway. In other words, Jackbox Games wants to give gamers something to play as they hunker down inside during the coronavirus pandemic.

That said, as you would expect, this is leading to an influx of players, which in turn is causing server issues. However, according to Jackbox Games, the servers haven't been down since almost 24 hours ago.

"The team behind the hit party games Fibbage, Quiplash, and YOU DON’T KNOW JACK presents Drawful 2 the game of terrible drawings and hilariously wrong answers," reads an official pitch of the game. "Use your phone or tablet to draw funny and challenging things like “creepy tiger” or “two moms having a great day. Players type in what they think the (probably terrible) drawing really is and then everyone - even an audience of potentially thousands of players – votes on what they think is the correct answer."

Drawful 2 is now free for #XboxOne and free in the #EpicGames store (Windows/Mac)! For a full list of platforms running our #SocialDistancing Drawful 2 giveaway, visit our site: https://t.co/pgUrU2EXZc pic.twitter.com/8jyUBindlX — Jackbox Games (@jackboxgames) March 27, 2020

At the moment of publishing, it's currently unclear how long Drawful 2 will be free on Xbox One, PC, and iOS, but this will presumably be a very limited time offer. That said, it's a great offer. Not only is Drawful 2 a lot of fun, it's a great game for those practicing social distancing and self-isolation, allowing you to connect with family and friends.

