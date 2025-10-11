Xbox Game Pass Confirms 4 Day One Games for November (Including One of 2025’s Biggest Releases)

Microsoft has already confirmed four day-one Xbox Game Pass games for November, including one of 2025’s biggest releases. This is down from October 2025, which is already in the double digits for day-one games; however, there is still time between now and the end of November for both more to be announced and stealth-dropped, as we know Microsoft is increasingly fond of the latter strategy. That said, in the meantime, XGP subscribers have four different games to look forward to and three different dates to circle in their calendars.

As always with day-one games, the four titles below will be limited to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Game Pass PC. Those with an Xbox Game Pass Premium or Xbox Game Pass Essential subscription will need to upgrade if they want to play any of the games below at launch. Oddly enough, two of the four games confirmed so far star mice.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

Call of Duty obviously needs no introduction. The latest installment is yet another Black Ops game from Treyarch, which is making some long-overdue changes to the series. Whether this will be enough to rejuvenate the series remains to be seen, but we will find out on November 14.

Winter Burrow

Winter Burrow is one of the two games starring rodents. Developed by Pine Creek Games and published by Noodlecake, it is a cozy woodland survival game where you play as a mouse who has return to their childhood home from the big city to find it in ruin and their aunt missing. It is set to release on November 12.

Whiskerwood

The other mouse game is Whiskerwood. Out on November 12 and a Game Pass PC-only game, Whiskerwood is being made by Minakata Dynamics and published by Hooded Horse. It’s a city builder, but you build settlements for mice and appease your overlords overseas: the cats.

Similar to Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, Football Manager 26 needs little introduction. It is the latest installment in the football sim series, and it is out on November 4.

With the massive price increase to the Xbox Game Pass, some subscribers may not have a subscription come November to play these games. If you don’t know if your subscription runs out before November, there is one game you should play before it expires.

