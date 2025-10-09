Xbox Game Pass Users Surprised With Day One Game That Can Be Played for 100s of Hours

Xbox Game Pass has a new day-one game, which also happens to be a surprise release, meaning subscribers had no idea it was coming to the subscription service at launch. The game in question has been available on Steam since June 19, but only came to Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S this week. Now, it is available not just via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate like all day-one games, but Xbox Game Pass Premium as well. How long it will be available via the Microsoft subscriptions service, we do not know, but it is saving subscribers from a $20 purchase in the meantime.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those who have not booted up Xbox Game Pass on console or PC, the new day one game in question is Supermarket Simulator from developer Nokta Games, which debuted with the release. And it is proving to be a very solid debut. Whether it will find an audience on console or not remains to be seen, but it certainly found an audience on Steam this year, doing over 50,000 concurrent players at one point. To this end, it has 29,623 user reviews, and 94% of these reviews are positive.

Play video

About the Game

As the name suggests, Supermarket Simulator is a sim game where you run your own supermarket. In it, you set prices, hire staff, stock shelves, deal with pesky shoplifters, and design the store itself, all in the name of selling goods and produce. This is a 21st-century supermarket simulator, though, so you also need to deliver online orders to your customers. This part of the game is, unfortunately, not as compelling as the rest of the game, though.

On average, the game takes about 20 hours to beat; however, once you factor in side content to the equation, there is a ton more content. To this end, many of the aforementioned Steam user reviews have 100s of hours logged into the sim game.

“I didn’t realize running a grocery store would be so satisfying. 400-plus hours of gameplay would say, yes, absolutely, it is. Best game of 2025, sooo fun,” reads one of the user reviews.

If this new day-one game doesn’t tickle your fancy, there are several more day-one games coming later this month. In the meantime, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum. What have you been playing via Xbox Game Pass?