Xbox Game Pass Users Warned to Play This Game Before Cancelling Their Subscriptions

Between Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC, Xbox Game Pass subscribers have been cancelling their subscriptions, seemingly in large numbers, following a substantial price increase. To this end, the XGP Reddit page has been brimming with users revealing they have either cancelled their subscription or are planning to. In the case of the latter, some have wondered what games they should play before their subscriptions run out. And the most common shout is a 2022 release often overlooked.

If you are planning to cancel your Xbox Game Pass subscription, your fellow subscribers implore you to check out A Plague Tale: Requiem before it runs out. And with a spin-off arriving next year, and a third game likely in development, this is timely advice, on top of being great advice, as the 2022 release is one of the best Xbox Game Pass games available right now. Unfortunately, its predecessor, A Plague Tale: Innocence, which was released in 2019, is not available via Xbox Game Pass right now. The two games are connected, and you should play the first game before the second; however, the second can be enjoyed as a standalone experience. In fact, some Xbox Game Pass subscribers have done just that and still immensely enjoyed the game.

One of 2022’s Best Games

“A Plague Tale Requiem. Brilliant game, and not too long,” reads the top reply on a post asking which game a subscriber should play before their subscription lapses. This reply has substantially more votes up than any other recommendation in the thread, suggesting it is a favorite of many subscribers.

“This was my GOTY for 2022, absolutely incredible story and acting. I enjoyed the lite stealth gameplay as well,” adds another subscriber to the conversation. A third further adds: “Yes! I was so surprised by how good this game was. Wanted to try something new and was rewarded.”

About the Game:

If this is your first time hearing about A Plague Tale: Requiem, it is a narrative-driven action-adventure game meets stealth game, developed by French studio Asobo Studio and published by French publisher Focus Entertainment. And it’s one of the best games of its release year, 2022, as evidenced by its five nominations at The Game Awards, including for Game of the Year. As noted, it is the sequel to the equally great A Plague Tale: Innocence.

As alluded to, the game isn’t very long, which also makes it an ideal candidate for an Xbox Game Pass swansong. To beat it, you will need to set aside roughly 17 to 20 hours. This is obviously not the shortest game, but it’s also not an 80-hour open-world RPG either.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum. What would be your Xbox Game Pass recommendation to someone about to cut the cord?