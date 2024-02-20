Xbox Game Pass Adding Bluey, Maneater and More

The final wave of Xbox Game Pass games for February 2024 was revealed this week with seven more games coming soon to close out the month and kick off March. These monthly Xbox Game Pass games are always pretty diverse, but some of the ones included in this next wave couldn't be more unalike each other with games like Maneater being added right around others like Bluey The Videogame which just came out not long ago. Two of the games included in today's list are available right now as well after they were announced in a previous wave of Xbox Game Pass games.

To get right into the games that'll be added from here to the end of February, you can see the full lineup below along with the dates that they'll be added and the platforms on which they'll be playable.

Return to Grace

Cloud, Console, and PC – Available Today

"Return to Grace is a first person narrative adventure set in a visually stunning '60s retro sci-fi world. You play as space archaeologist Adie Ito, who has unearthed the ancient resting place of an A.I. god and onetime caretaker of the solar system known as Grace. The only inhabitants of the site are fracture variations of the Grace AI. Each with their own quirky personalities and unknown motives. Adie must choose which personalities to build relationships with as she seeks to uncover the secret of why Grace was shut down thousands of years ago."

Tales of Arise

Cloud, Console, and PC – Available Today



"For 300 years, Rena has ruled over Dahna, pillaging the planet of its resources and stripping people of their dignity and freedom. Our tale begins with two people, born on different worlds, each looking to change their fate and create a new future. Featuring a diverse cast of characters, intuitive and rewarding combat system, and a captivating story set in a lush world worth fighting for, Tales of Arise delivers a first-class JRPG experience."

Bluey: The Videogame

Cloud, Console, and PC – February 22

"Join the fun with Bluey and her family in Bluey: The Videogame! Play a brand-new story set across 4 interactive adventures. For the first time ever, explore iconic locations such as the Heeler House, Playgrounds, Creek and a bonus beach location. Play your favorite games from the TV show, including Keepy Uppy, Chattermax Chase, and more!"

Maneater

Cloud, Console, and PC – February 27

"Returning to the Game Pass library, Maneater is a single-player action-RPG, set in the Gulf Coast's unforgiving waters. Fight to survive in the open ocean, swamps, and rivers with danger lurking at every depth. Your only tools are your wits, your jaws, and an uncanny ability to evolve as you feed."

Madden NFL 24

Cloud EA Play – February 27

"Ultimate members can start their season with Xbox Cloud Gaming on February 27, 2024, courtesy of EA Play. Don't forget that until March 8, you'll also score an Ultimate Team Supercharge Pack with your membership."

Indivisible

Cloud, Console, and PC – February 28

"Making a return to the Game Pass library, immerse yourself in a fantastical world with dozens of playable characters, a rich storytelling experience, and gameplay that's easy to learn but difficult to master. With a huge fantasy world to explore and a variety of characters to meet and fight alongside, help Ajna learn about herself and how to save her world."

Space Engineers

Cloud, Console, and PC – February 29

"A sandbox game about engineering, construction, exploration, and survival in space and on planets. Players build spaceships, wheeled vehicles, space stations, planetary outposts of various sizes and uses (civil and military, pilot ships, and travel through space to explore planets and gather resources to survive. Featuring both creative and survival modes, there is no limit to what can be built, utilized, and explored."

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun

Cloud, Console, and PC – March 5

"Load up your Boltgun and unleash the awesome Space Marine arsenal to blast your way through an explosion of sprites, pixels and blood in a perfect blend of Warhammer 40,000, frenetic gameplay and the stylish visuals of '90s retro shooters."