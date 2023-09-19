Bluey Is Getting Its First Video Game

The hit Australian kids show Bluey is getting its first ever video game that's releasing for consoles and the PC platform in November, an announcement shared on Tuesday confirmed. Aptly titled Bluey: The Videogame, the game comes from Outright Games, the developer that specializes in family-focused games like this one and many more. Bluey: The Videogame players will be able to play as their favorites from the Heeler family including Bluey herself, Bingo, Chili, and Bandit when the game releases on November 17th for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms.

If you're big on Bluey, you'll probably recognize some of the moments in the first trailer for the game that were shown off this week. While Bluey: The Videogame is meant to tell a wholly new story, it's certainly comprised of some of the more familiar parts from the show like interactions between Bluey and the rest of the family and many of the adventures they've gone on.

Bluey: The Videogame Trailer & Details

Bluey: The Video game supports up to four players who get to control one family member each, but the game of course features characters outside of that core cast, too, like Bluey and Bingo's grandpa (Chili's dad) who the Heeler family visits. Playground areas and other venues from the show are included as are minigames like Magic Xylophone, Keepy Uppy, and Chattermax Chase that come straight from episodes of Bluey.

"The fun doesn't stop there! This game won't be trifficult, just a lot of fun," a preview of the game from Outright Games said. "Experience the joy and wonder of Bluey's world, with local multiplayer you can play with friends and family in story mode and free play! Explore and collect items for your sticker book, unlock outfits and uncover the many secrets and hidden references throughout each location. Recreate iconic scenes or create your very own Bluey inspired adventures and games in Bluey: The Videogame."

Of course, this game wasn't a total surprise. The Australian Classification Board leaked the existence of the game not long ago when a rating for it popped up online alongside a description, but the news is out there officially now regardless of if you saw the initial leak or not.

As mentioned previously, Outright Games is a studio that focuses on these sorts of family-friendly games based on properties such as Bluey, so if you've a need for those, you've probably heard of some of the studio's works in the past. Outright Games is the same developer that made the DC game Justice League: Cosmic Chaos as well as Jumanji: Wild Adventures and the upcoming Transformers: Earthspark – Expedition game. Most recently, Outright announced that it was working on a game that'll serve as a sequel to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem movie.