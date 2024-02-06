New Xbox Game Pass Games Confirmed for February

Xbox Game Pass subscribers have already gotten two Xbox games for February, and this week, Xbox revealed several more that are coming to the Xbox Game Pass library this month. Some of those even come from huge franchises like Madden NFL and Resident Evil, but this particular drop of seven different games releasing in February doesn't include any day one releases this time like the Palworld launch from late January. This drop stretches pretty nearly to the end of February, too, so it might be that Xbox Game Pass users get just one big monthly update this month instead of two like we sometimes see.

The seven games releasing for Xbox Game Pass in February are Train Sim World 4, Madden NFL 24, Resident Evil 3, A Little To The Left, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, PlateUp!, and Return to Grace. Of course, the fact that a few more games are being added means that some will be removed soon, too. Those games leaving the platform are Galactic Civilizations III and Opus: Echo of Starsong, and they'll be pulled from the Xbox Game Pass collection on February 15th.

More on each of the new Xbox Game Pass games for February can be found below:

Train Sim World 4 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 7

"Experience immense velocity and express unrivalled creativity with Train Sim World 4! Expand your rail hobby and discover the raw emotion of driving a diverse array of iconic routes and trains. This is your journey. Learn the basics of operating a range of traction in the Training Center, before taking to the rails of the real world on the East Coast Main Line with the LNER Azuma, Antelope Valley Line with the Metrolink F125 and S-Bahn Vorarlberg with the ÖBB 4024. Play with trains that work for you, build your confidence, then master every machine."

Madden NFL 24 (Console and PC) – February 8

"Experience the newest iteration of FieldSENSE in Madden NFL 24. More realistic character movement and smarter AI gives you control to play out your gameplay strategy with the confidence to dominate any opponent."

Resident Evil 3 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 13

"Jill Valentine is one of the last remaining people in Raccoon City to witness the atrocities Umbrella performed. To stop her, Umbrella unleashes their ultimate secret weapon; Nemesis! Playing as Jill, you must navigate through the chaotic, zombie infested streets of Raccoon City, stunningly re-built using Capcom's proprietary RE Engine. Solve puzzles, encounter other gruesome creatures and try to escape the relentless Nemesis in this reimagining of the 1999 classic!"

A Little To The Left (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 14

"A cozy puzzle game where every day messes become pleasing puzzle arrangements. Stack documents, sort postcards, and solve all kinds of puzzles across over 100 levels. But watch out for a playful cat who might stop by to swipe away all your hard work!"

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 14

"Bloodstained is an exploration-focused, side-scroller action RPG packing all of the best features you've come to know and love from the Metroidvania genre into a single, content-packed game. Play as Miriam, an orphan scarred by an alchemist's curse which slowly crystallizes her body. In order to save herself, and indeed, all of humanity, she must battle her way through a demon-infested castle summoned by Gebel, her old friend whose body and mind has become more crystal than flesh."

PlateUp! (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 15

"PlateUp! combines chaotic kitchen and restaurant management with strategic planning and development to create a delightful roguelite dish unlike any other. Up to four players build and run a restaurant from scratch, choosing dishes, buying and placing appliances – some of which can be daisy-chained together to create ambitious automatic kitchens – cooking food and serving customers."

Return to Grace (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 20

"A daring space archaeologist has just unearthed the ancient resting place of a long lost A.I. god known as Grace. Adventure with various fractured A.I. personalities as you uncover the great mystery of why she was shut down all those years ago."