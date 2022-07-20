Xbox Game Pass Leak Reveals Next Big Ubisoft Game Being Added

A new Xbox Game Pass leak has revealed a new, upcoming addition from Ubisoft. Ubisoft has been a big partner of Sony's revamp of PlayStation Plus, but it's also been a fairly big partner of Xbox Game Pass since its inception a few years ago. Thus, it should come as no surprise that one of its recent major releases is apparently coming to the subscription service less than a year of its release. While the French games maker is perhaps still best known for Assassin's Creed and Tom Clancy games, Far Cry has actually been silently a massive success for it. For example, Far Cry 5 -- which is already available via the subscription service -- was its best-selling game last generation. Meanwhile, Far Cry 6 was one of last year's best-selling games despite underwhelming both consumers and critics.

All of that said, it looks like the divisive 2021 game is joining its predecessor in Xbox Game Pass, or at least that's what a newly-leaked image suggests. Of course, it's possible the image -- which shows what's supposed to be an Xbox Game Pass advertisement -- is fake. It's also possible it's a real advertisement, but a mistake.

Unfortunately, for now, all we can do is take this potential leak with a grain of salt. If it is real, there's no guarantee it will manifest anytime soon. In other words, there's no guarantee the game will be added soon, but that's what the leak -- if real -- suggests.

Far Cry 6 is an action-adventure game set in the fictional Caribbean island Yara. The game -- which boasts Giancarlo Esposito as its villain -- was released on October 7 via Ubisoft Toronto. Upon release, it garnered Metacrotioc scores ranging from 73 to 78, depending on the platform.

"The Far Cry series has always known how to keep players busy, and Far Cry 6 is no different," reads the opening of our review of the game. "Yara feels bigger than most open-world playgrounds and is filled with things to do, though unfortunately for completionists, many of those activities seldom feel rewarding enough to pursue. A superb villain made even more special considering Far Cry's prestigious roster of antagonists and plenty of turn-your-brain-off quests keep Far Cry 6 engaging, but it definitely feels as though the Far Cry formula has now been stretched thin."

At the moment of publishing, neither Xbox nor Ubisoft nor anyone involved with either has commented on this potential leak and the speculation it has created. Neither company is known to comment on leaks, so there's not many reasons to expect this to change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.