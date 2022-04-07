Xbox Game Pass Update Includes One of the Most Divisive RPGs

A new Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate update has added one new day one release and added cloud support to three other games, including one of the most divisive RPGs of all time. The first of these four games, the new day one release, is the most notable given that it’s the only actual new addition. If you haven’t booted up the subscription service, then what you need to know is that Chinatown Detective Agency has been added, which wouldn’t be noteworthy if it wasn’t also the release day for the brand new game.

In addition to this, Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can now enjoy Cloud support for the following three games: Dragon Age II, Star Wars Squadrons, Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare. Obviously, the divisive RPG here is Dragon Age II. Its Metacritic score of 82 may suggest it’s not all that divisive, but anyone paying attention back in 2011 when it came out can attest to the fact that it was incredibly divisive, among fans of the series of course, largely because it was so different and of a poorer quality than its predecessor, Dragon Age Origins.

The three now Cloud-enabled games are all exclusive to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate version of the subscription service as they are EA Play games. This is obviously bad news for standard Xbox Game Pass subscribers, but it’s good news for Ultimate subscribers as it means they are permanent additions, or at least they are permanent additions as long as EA Play is included with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

In other recent and related news, Xbox Game Pass is set to lose five games this month, but it just got one of 2022’s biggest releases and it looks like it may soon be getting several Call of Duty games. Unfortunately, it sounds like all of these new games may finally come with a price increase, and a substantial one at that.

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are available via Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC for $10 and $!5 a month, respectively. For more coverage on not just the subscription service, but all things Xbox, click here.