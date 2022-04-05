Xbox Game Pass Adds One of 2022’s Biggest Day One Releases

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X have two new games, including the subscription service’s biggest day one addition so far this year, and it comes courtesy of none other than PlayStation. Just like in 2021, Xbox Game Pass subscribers are getting the new MLB The Show, in this case, MLB The Show 22, on day one of its release, which is today. And if the deal is anything like the deal Microsoft had in place for MLB The Show 21, it’s going to be in the library of the subscription service for at least a year. It’s a big move for the second year in a row and may explain why Microsoft is reportedly eyeing up a price increase, as there’s no way these types of deals are cheap.

MLB The Show 22 isn’t the only new addition though. Cricket 22 has also been added. Unfortunately, for cricket fans, Cricket 22 isn’t anywhere near the quality of MLB The Show 22, boasting a 63 on Metacritic. It’s also a year older, but if you’re a Cricket fan, obviously you can’t be choosy as there aren’t any alternatives.

As alluded to, we don’t know how long either of these games will be available via the subscription service’s library. What we do know, is that as long as each is available via the subscription service, each is available to subscribers to purchase with a 20 percent discount. Unfortunately, if you’re on PC, none of this concerns you as the games haven’t been added to the PC version of the subscription service.

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are available for $10 and $15 a month, respectively, via Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC.