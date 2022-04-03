Call of Duty Games Appear on Xbox Game Pass Page

A bunch of Call of Duty games have seemingly appeared on Xbox Game Pass. Earlier this year, Microsoft announced its intent to purchase Activision Blizzard, the publisher and owner of franchises like Call of Duty. Once this happens, Microsoft will have total ownership of the beloved FPS series and be allowed to do as it pleases. It could make Call of Duty exclusive to Xbox, but Microsoft has suggested it will keep the series on PlayStation, at least for the foreseeable future. Major changes to the series have already seemingly begun happening under Activision, though seemingly unrelated to the Microsoft deal since the tech giant doesn’t have any say in what Activision does until the deal closes. Call of Duty will reportedly take a year off in 2023, which is expected to be after the deal has finalized.

With that said, it doesn’t seem like there will be any shortage of Call of Duty games for people to play. Twitter user ModernWarzone reported that a bunch of Call of Duty games appeared on an Xbox Game Pass page, though none were actually attainable via the service. This could, however, suggest that Microsoft is about to add some games to the service soon or discount them through the service. Regardless of if this is just a glitch or early listing, it can be expected that most, if not all, Call of Duty games will be on Xbox Game Pass in the future. Microsoft will likely want to boast its subscription service as much as possible with this deal and what better way to accomplish this than by putting the biggest FPS franchise on there.

NEW: Some Activision games (Call of Duty) have been spotted on the Xbox Game Pass Deals page.



They aren’t currently available with gamepass but a similar situation occurred with Bethesda titles before they were added to game pass shortly after.



Future Call of Duty games will also likely arrive on Xbox Game Pass on day one, just like Microsoft’s other first-party titles. Massive games like Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6 are expected to come to the service at no additional cost when they release, which speaks volumes about the value of the subscription service.

