Xbox Game Pass Is Losing 5 More Games This Month

Xbox Game Pass is poised to lose five more games before April 2022 comes to a close. To kick off this week, Microsoft announced that it would soon be adding 10 new titles to Game Pass, some of which actually hit the subscription service within the past day. However, as we have come to expect from Xbox Game Pass on a monthly basis, these new additions won’t come without a couple of notable losses.

Overall, the five games that are being removed from Xbox Game Pass are titles available across nearly all platforms. In total, four of the titles are being lost to Xbox Game Pass for console subscribers, while the same total is being lost to those on Cloud and PC platforms.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s the full list of titles that will be leaving Xbox Game Pass along with their departure dates and platforms:

MLB The Show 21 (Cloud and Console) – April 15

Rain On Your Parade (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 15

The Long Dark (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 15

Pathway (PC) – April 15

F1 2019 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 18

Even though it’s always a bummer to see titles leave Xbox Game Pass, this lineup comes with a pretty major caveat. Specifically, MLB The Show 21 is likely the highest-profile game on this list that will be exiting Game Pass. However, this departure is offset by the fact that MLB The Show 22 was just released on the platform a day ago. As such, Game Pass is essentially just swapping last year’s game for the newest version, which is something that most fans surely won’t find a problem with.

Per usual, if you’re upset to see any of these titles being removed from Xbox Game Pass, you can always opt to purchase them outright for 20% off of their typical cost. Be warned that this deal expires once each game in question leaves Game Pass, though, so you only have a little under two weeks left to take advantage of this offer.

How do you feel about these games leaving Game Pass later this month? Are you saddened at all, or do you not care about any of these titles? Let me know down in the comments or you can message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.