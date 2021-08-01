Xbox Game Pass Is About to Lose Its Best Game

✖

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers are about to lose the best game on the service. Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC have unlimited access to a vast library of great games. The best part of this is that the library is constantly growing and evolving. Each and every week, new games are added, including some brand new releases and some truly great games. However, this also means sometimes subscribers lose access to these great games, or in the case of this latest departure, access to the service's best game.

A few months ago, Red Dead Redemption 2 was removed from Xbox Game Pass in favor of adding Grand Theft Auto V. Fast-forward, and now the latter is being removed. That's right, GTA 5 is waving goodbye to Xbox Game Pass, though right now it's unclear when exactly. We know it will be within the next two weeks, but that's all we know.

That said, as long as it's available via the subscription service, it's available to purchase with a 20 percent discount, which is a decent discount for a game that isn't constantly on sale like many games of its age. Like always, this deal is only available as long as it's available via the subscription service.

As you will know, this isn't the first time the game has left the subscription service. This is actually the second time it's been available to Xbox Game Pass subscribers, which means there's a strong possibility it won't be the last time. In fact, as long as the game remains as relevant as it is, it will be back and be back often, at least until GTA 6 comes around and Rockstar Games wants everyone to forget about GTA 5.

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are available -- for $10 and $15, respectively -- via the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.