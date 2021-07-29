Xbox One Users Are Losing This Exclusive Game Forever

✖

Xbox users on Xbox One, Xbox One S, and Xbox One X are losing a game forever, or at least the ability to purchase it, as it's being delisted. More specifically, starting in the middle of September, Xbox users will no longer be able to purchase Forza Motorsport 7, a console exclusive that was just released four years ago in 2017. In addition to the game, the DLC will no longer be available to purchase either. Further, when it leaves digital and physical shelves, it will also be pulled from Xbox Game Pass.

According to the game's official Twitter account, the game is being delisted for the same exact reasons previous entries in the series have been pulled, which is to say, because of third-party licenses that the game uses expiring.

That said, right now the game is still available to purchase (at a discounted rate of $10) and is available via Xbox Game Pass, and will be until September 15. Meanwhile, developer Turn 10 Studios notes that features like multiplayer and online services will still be accessible even after the game is delisted, but there's no word how long this will remain the case. It probably won't be very long, or at least that's how it usually goes when multiplayer games -- or games with multiplayer and online elements -- are delisted.

For those on Xbox Game Pass who have purchased the game's DLC, but not the game itself, you will receive a "token for the game through the Xbox Message Center" in order to continue playing the game. As you would expect, these tokens need to be used before September 15.

On September 15th, 2021, #ForzaMotorsport7 will reach End of Life status. This means that the game and its DLC will no longer be available to purchase. For more info, check out our latest blog post: https://t.co/thEYOw0lLQ pic.twitter.com/NF5T8UjihO — Forza Motorsport (@ForzaMotorsport) July 29, 2021

The delisting comes as Xbox remains quiet about Forza Motorsport 8, which was announced last year and has gone dark ever since. That said, while there's no word what's going on with Forza Motorsport 8, Forza Horizon 5 is set to release this holiday season and make Forza fans forget all about this delisting.

