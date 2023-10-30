5 Best Horror Games on Xbox Game Pass to Play This Halloween

Tomorrow is Halloween, which means it's time to play a horror game. If you have Xbox Game Pass, you don't need to splash any extra cash to achieve this. Not only does Xbox Game Pass' 400-plus game library include several horror games, but it boasts some great ones. It even has one of 2023's three big horror game releases, or at least Xbox Game Pass Ultimate specifically contains one of 2023's three big horror games.

If you're looking for a horror game to play this Halloween and have an Xbox Game Pass subscription, look no further than the games below, which include not just classic third-person survival-horror, but first-person shooters and other genres as well. Below, you can find five of the best horror games -- and an honorable mention with a major caveat -- included with Xbox Game Pass. This includes not just a trailer for each game, but an official game description in case you want to know more.

Dead Space

(Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Only)

"Isaac Clarke is an everyman engineer on a mission to repair a vast mining ship, the USG Ishimura, only to discover something has gone horribly wrong. The ship's crew has been slaughtered and Isaac's beloved partner, Nicole, is lost somewhere on board. Now alone and armed with only his engineering tools and skills, Isaac races to find Nicole as the nightmarish mystery of what happened aboard the Ishimura unravels around him. Trapped with hostile creatures called Necromorphs, Isaac faces a battle for survival, not only against the escalating terrors of the ship but his own crumbling sanity."

Amnesia: The Bunker

"Amnesia: The Bunker is a first-person horror game from the makers of SOMA and Amnesia. Left all alone in a desolate WW1 bunker with only one bullet remaining in the barrel, it's up to you to face the oppressing terrors in the dark. Keep the lights on at all costs, persevere, and make your way out alive. A truly intense horror experience."

Prey

"In Prey, you awaken aboard Talos I, a space station orbiting the moon in the year 2032. You are the key subject of an experiment meant to alter humanity forever – but things have gone terribly wrong. The space station has been overrun by hostile aliens and you are now being hunted. As you dig into the dark secrets of Talos I and your own past, you must survive using the tools found on the station, your wits, weapons, and mind-bending abilities."

Soma

"The radio is dead, food is running out, and the machines have started to think they are people. Underwater facility PATHOS-II has suffered an intolerable isolation and we're going to have to make some tough decisions. What can be done? What makes sense? What is left to fight for?"

The Evil Within 2

"From mastermind Shinji Mikami, The Evil Within 2 is the latest evolution of survival horror. Detective Sebastian Castellanos has lost it all. But when given a chance to save his daughter, he must descend once more into the nightmarish world of STEM. Horrifying threats emerge from every corner as the world twists and warps around him. Will Sebastian face adversity head on with weapons and traps, or sneak through the shadows to survive."

Honorable Mention: Signalis

(Leaves at the end of Halloween)

"Searching for dreams inside of a nightmare. Awaken from slumber and explore a surreal retrotech world as Elster, a technician Replika searching for her lost partner and her lost dreams. Discover terrifying secrets, challenging puzzles, and nightmarish creatures in a tense and melancholic experience of cosmic dread and classic psychological survival horror."