Xbox Series X Fans Plead With Xbox to Reverse Controversial Decision

Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X fans aren't happy with a new decision and have been letting Microsoft know as a result. Yesterday, Xbox fans began to receive an error message revealing that starting on November 12, Microsoft would no longer be permitting the use of any unauthorized third-party accessories with Xbox consoles. According to reports, this is because Microsoft plans to expand its program for approved third-party wireless Xbox controllers, which is great news, but not so great for anyone who owns a third-party controller that will not be included.

For the most part, this doesn't impact many gamers. However, there are two genres, in particular, that do attract third-party controller usage. One of these first-person shooters. But even more than first-person shooters is fighting games. If you play fighting games even semi competitively, there's a good chance you make use of a third-party controller, and there's a decent chance it's not an officially supported controller.

As you would expect, the news hasn't been received well, and again, in particular, has been making the rounds within the fighting game community as the most impacted set of gamers. To this end, popular fighting game YouTuber Maximillian Doo has pleaded with Microsoft to reverse this decision.

"Heyo Phil Spencer, Xbox, and Matt Booty," said Maximillian. "This is essentially a death sentence for local fighting game events that run on Xbox, much less, others that can only afford one arcade stick. The Brook Gaming converters are not cheat devices. They're a huge boon to the FGC. Please reconsider!"

Of course, Maximillian isn't the only Xbox fan calling out Microsoft for this decision. It's been all over social media, but so far it's none drawn any type of comment from Xbox. There's a good chance this won't happen unless Microsoft decides to abandon it's plan altogether, something it's done in the past, but something not common and not to expect. Still, if it bucks expectation and does comment on the situation and/or reverse course, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

